I am Generation Equality: Hana Curak, feminist blogger and activist

I believe it is my social responsibility to be vocal about issues concerning women. I had the privilege to be raised as a feminist, from both by my mum’s and my dad’s side. When I was a teenager, I started noticing that my friends were adding layers of identity to their own, which explicitly had to do with social expectations – girls should be this, boys should be that. I could not conform to these standards, and I was wondering if other people shared my opinion. And, voila! Sharing my thoughts and beliefs on the Internet resulted in a following of 60,000 people.

I can identify and subvert the finest, most latent and persistent lines of the patriarchy and serve it to people on my Facebook page – Sve su to vještice (They are all witches) in a format that people accept and understand. Now the page has also turned into a podcast!

I am doing this because I would like more women to feel free to act, think and say things that they want; and I would like men to not expect more or less from them. I am trying to encourage women to identify and take agency over their own life.

Neither women nor men should be bound to act in a specific way defined by the social constraints of gender.

To me, emancipation is a path towards better mental health in a community.

Everyone can be a feminist

Women should not be exploited as a resource in any way.

There are simple ways for men to demonstrate they believe this, too. My advice is to participate in household chores, stop manspreading in public spaces, reject talking over or down to girls. Everyone can be a feminist. Starting with your personal relationships is a good way to go.

However, the most important advice I have for everyone is to resist the belief that women and men are different entities that should serve different purposes in everyday life. We are a team!

Hana Curak is a 26-year-old feminist from Sarajevo, in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Currently, she is a sociology researcher in Berlin, at the Freie University, and works as a communication and advocacy specialist. Starting out with a feminist meme page six years ago, Hana is now a consultant developing her own political education & media start-up, Witch Media.

