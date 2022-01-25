MEPs call for fundamental change of EU strategy towards Milorad Dodik

Rewarding secessionist policies sends a devastatingly wrong signal to Bosnia and Herzegovina’s politicians, citizens and the whole region, says the statement issued on Monday by MEPs from the EPP, S&D, Renew and Greens/EFA political groups. They urge the Council and EU Member States to follow the example set by the United States, and impose sanctions against Milorad Dodik, unless he radically changes course and takes concrete steps to de-escalate the current tensions.

“We, Members of the European Parliament, firmly condemn the ongoing dangerous and divisive actions by the Serb Member of the Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidency, Milorad Dodik, which amount to a deliberate attempt to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina as well as its constitutional order and other provisions of the Dayton Peace Agreement”, says the statement.

The implementation of all EU funded projects and assistance for and within Republika Srpska, including macro financial assistance and IPA III funding, should be subject to thorough reconsideration as a matter of urgency, with a view to immediately freezing direct and indirect funding that would benefit the authorities of this entity, state MEPs.

Furthermore, they urge the EU to ensure that free and fair elections will take place in October 2022 and express full and strong support to the Office of the High Representative and his entire mandate in Bosnia and Herzegovina as the competent authority to oversee the implementation of civilian aspects of the Dayton Peace Agreement, resolutely defending him against public attacks on his authority by Milorad Dodik, Serbia, the Russian Federation and other actors.

“It is high time for a more firm, clear and credible approach, based on democracy, the rule of law, as well as the 14 key priorities for the country to fulfil in order to be recommended for opening of EU accession negotiations,” point out MEPs.

“The incidents and illegal celebrations of RS day are latest proof that the EU’s current strategy towards BiH is not contributing to any de-escalation by Dodik and needs a fundamental change. The EU needs to urgently develop a strategy based on democracy and the rule of law, starting by sanctioning Dodik and others who pose a threat for the security and stability of BiH. As it is crucial that the citizens of BiH get a voice about the future of their country, a core element of the renewed strategy should be to ensure that free, fair and democratic elections will take place in October”, said MEP Tineke Strik.

The signatories of this joint statement are: Tineke Strik (Greens/EFA, shadow rapporteur Bosnia and Herzegovina), Michael Gahler (EPP, Foreign Affairs coordinator), Tonino Picula (S&D, Foreign Affairs coordinator), Hilde Vautmans (Renew, Foreign Affairs coordinator), Reinhard Bütikofer (Greens/EFA, Foreign Affairs coordinator), Dietmar Köster (S&D, shadow rapporteur Bosnia and Herzegovina), Klemen Grošelj (Renew, shadow rapporteur Bosnia and Herzegovina), Romeo Franz (Greens/EFA, Chair of Bosnia and Herzegovina Delegation)