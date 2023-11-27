New details in Đurović case: A step closer to the truth!

Photo: Infoveza

The public has been more or less familiar with the case of the traffic accident that happened on August 21, 2011 in which Nikola Đurović, the son of Darko Đurović from Banjaluka, lost his life. His father still isn’t giving up on his theory that official version of the story is simply not true, although many years have passed and officially convicted Nenad Radinković has served his sentence. Therefore Đurović has filed a new criminal complaint to the Prosecutor’s Office of Bosnia and Herzegovina against Radinković in September of last year, with the intention to have the criminal proceedings repeated and a new investigation started. His complaint inter alia reads that Nenad Radinković was planted as a participant of the traffic accident by the then minister of internal affairs Stanislav Čađo, RS Police Director Darko Ćulum and prosecutors Snježana Živković and Snježana Petković.

PHOTO Criminal Complaint

However, the Prosecutor’s Office of Bosnia and Herzegovina had on June 2, 2023 replied to Đurović that the case was handed over to the District Public Prosecutor’s Office in Banja Luka on October 7, 2022.

However, District Public Prosecutor’s Office in Banjaluka did not take any measures and actions in this case for almost a full year, until the moment when Đurović intervened by writing official letters and requesting to be informed of what was done regarding his criminal complaint. Interestingly, the first letter of the District Public Prosecutor’s Office in Banjaluka only states that they have received the case from the Prosecutor’s Office of BiH and that they are doing verification, without even inviting Đurović for an interview during that period!

The case starts moving from a standstill only after the second letter of August 24, 2023. Namely, in another letter, which is in the possession of Infoveza portal, Đurović cites the statement of lawyer Duško Tomić (Radinković’s defense attorney), in which Tomić “clearly concludes that he and his client have tangible evidence of the real perpetrators of that traffic accident, while the prosecutor has never interviewed that lawyer”. The letter also states that the prosecutor did not want to take a statement from the father of Anđela Bajčić and Brankica Bajčić (both participants of the accident), who was the first at the scene and who, according to Đurović, has the most information and knowledge about identity of real participants of the accident and how the accident had happened.

Infoveza portal also has the official statement of lawyer Duško Tomić, which we are unable to publish at this time, due to the interests of the investigation.

Considering that no warrant has been issued for Radinković in the last year since Darko Đurović submitted the criminal complaint, Đurović sent a new letter to the District Public Prosecutor’s Office in Banjaluka on October 15 requesting issuance of an Interpol warrant in order to, according the information provided in the letter, determine Radinković’s criminal liability as soon as possible. In this written approach he also states that Nenad Radinković was involved in a fight in Laktaši in September and states that he suspects that the acting prosecutor, for reasons he says are known to him, is delaying the procedure to assess Radinković’s criminal liability.

Following all the approaches to the District Public Prosecutor’s Office in Banjaluka, the prosecutor finally starts working and orders the RS Ministry of Interior to take an official statement from the father of deceased Nikola, which was done on October 26, 2023.

You can read the full statement below.

The video footage of BN Television, made on September 7, 2021, is also mentioned in the statement and it features Radinković saying that he had paid a policeman to take a video in the prison in Foča, because he fears for his own life. In that video, Radinković expresses his condolences to the Đurović family and says that he believes it is time for the family and the entire public to learn the real truth about the traffic accident.

According to verified information, i.e. videos that the journalists of our portal had access to, Radinković is in possession of extremely compromising videos that he made after his release from prison, and the two most interesting videos show a former top official of the Ministry of Interior of Srpska (in the first) and a prosecutor (in the second video). Unfortunately, due to the recently amended Criminal Code of the Republika Srpska, our portal is unable to publish the names of these people and the content of the videos.

Infoveza also learns that Darko Đurović had illegally obtained the first two seats, i.e. the backrests, from the car responsible for the accident and sent them to Sarajevo for an expert examination. He has received the DNA results of the people who were sitting in the car during the accident, but since he obtained the evidence illegally, they cannot be used in court.

Darko Đurović tells our portal that neither the court nor the prosecutor’s office did adequately safeguard the vehicles involved in the traffic accident in which his son lost his life.

“The vehicles were taken to the auto-moto company in order to contaminate and destroy the evidence as soon as possible. This was done to protect the actual drivers and participants of the accident. I came to know that the fourth vehicle involved in the accident, a red Mercedes convertible, which is the main culprit of the traffic accident, ended up at the training ground in Zalužani, where they were crushing it and using it for practice. Finally it was transferred to Brčko, where it was pressed”, explains Đurović. As we unofficially learn, Stanislav Čađo, that is, his wife, were in possession of a red Mercedes convertible until the second half of 2011.

Finally, it is worth pointing out that Đurović and Tomić will soon hold a press conference and will present some of the most interesting information they have discovered to the public.

Our portal has on November 3, 2023 sent an official letter to the District Public Prosecutor’s Office in Banjaluka with questions about how long the criminal complaint of Darko Đurović against Nenad Radinković, which the Prosecutor’s Office of Bosnia and Herzegovina entrusted to them for handling, has been in their possession; then how far the investigation has come, i.e. whether it is being carried out at all, and whether the Prosecutor’s Office will issue an Interpol warrant for Radinković? As usual, the District Public Prosecutor’s Office in Banjaluka is doing what it is best in doing – keeping silent.

Infoveza