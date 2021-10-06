Request to suspend IPA III funding to Republika Srpska

Foto: AFP/F.Florin

Three shadow rapporteurs of the European Parliament sent a request to the EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi, to suspend all IPA III funding from which Republika Srpska is the direct and only beneficiary, until the boycott of state institutions by Serbian political representatives in the BiH government is lifted. This request was submitted by Tineke Strik (Greens / EFA), Dietmar Koster (S&D) and Klemen Grošelj (Renew Europe).

“Dear Commissioner,

As shadow rapporteurs in the European Parliament for the 2020 country progress report, we are writing you to express our deep concern about the current situation and recent developments in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), specifically in respect of the boycott of all major state institutions by the Serb member of the Presidency of BiH, as well as other political representatives of the Republika Srpska.

As you are most aware, the contemporary state structures and political climate in Bosnia and Herzegovina are complex and extremely precarious. For the country to fulfil any significant steps in the implementation of the 14 key priorities identified by the European Commission in order to be recommended for opening of EU accession negotiations, major reforms are required.

For this process to be a success, cooperation and trust among the main political actors in the country is of vital importance. We therefore express our most grave concerns about the decision by the Republika Srpska political leadership to boycott all work in major state institutions until a law on genocide denial by the outgoing High Representative would be withdrawn.

By the unwillingness to participate in any work of the state institutions and this non- recognition of a legitimate decision by the High Representative, Republika Srpska’s political leadership is undermining BiH’s democratic state structures and its constitution as enshrined in the Dayton agreement, whereby the overall stability of the country and entire region is endangered. The recent threats by the Serb Member of the BiH Presidency of RS secession, formation of an RS army, strengthening of the RS police force with military equipment and abolishment of the state-level institutions are a direct and short-term threat to the democracy and peace of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Besides expressing our deep concerns, we would like to point out a concrete measure which the European Commission could take in response to the boycott.

Regulation 2018/0247(COD) on the establishment of the Instrument for Pre-accession Assistance (IPA III), foresees provisions on the conditionality of funding linked to a country’s performance on reforms in the field of the Rule of Law, fundamental rights and democratic institutions, stating that in case of significant regression or persistent lack of progress in the areas covered by the “fundamentals first” approach, the scope and intensity of assistance should be modulated accordingly1.

The practical implication of the current boycott is that any meaningful reforms or progress in the accession process of BiH is made impossible, and in fact means a blockade of reforms and deterioration in fundamental areas.

Since Republika Srpska is also benefitting from IPA III funding, we are of the opinion that this boycott should trigger relevant provisions in Regulation 2018/0247(COD).

As Regulation 2018/0247(COD) does not foresee any concrete procedure by which the European Parliament can trigger such a suspension of funds, we are urging you through this letter to consider a suspension of all IPA III funding from which Republika Srpska is the direct and only beneficiary, until the boycott is lifted.

A suspension of funds could serve as an important political signal by the European Commission in this political crisis. We believe it is in the interest of the BiH population as well as the European future of the country that our Union sends a strong signal towards the political leadership of Republika Srpska as reply to their undemocratic and unjustified move.

We look forward to your response.”