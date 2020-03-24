Social media post for Application Call for Participants, International Youth Summer School 2020

Youth Time International Movement is officially opening the Application Call for Participants for its International Youth Summer School 2020. The event will take place in Reykjavik, Iceland from June 25th-30th 2020.

The theme this year is: Future Skills for Workplace Sustainability: Preparing for Transition.

Organized in partnership with the University of Iceland and City of Reykjavik, it will gather together nearly 90 attendees, experts and trainers from all over the world with the aim of discussing ideas and solutions to some of the most prevalent youth issues. The application call will close on April 24th 2020, results will be announced on May 1st 2020.

All the information on: https://youthsummerschool.org/

