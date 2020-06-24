SREBRENICA: 25 YEARS ON – REMEMBRANCE. JUSTICE. RECONCILIATION
The parliamentary group of Alliance 90/The Greens in the German Bundestag will organize Digital commemoration event “Srebrenica: 25 years on – Remembrance. Justice. Reconciliation.“ will be broadcasted on July 6, 2020 from 5pm to 6.30 pm CEST, www.gruene-bundestag.de
July 11, 2020 will mark the 25th anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide. In July 1995 Bosnian Serb troops captured the city, killing more than 8.000 Bosniak men and boys. To date, not all mass graves could be located. The world turned a blind eye to the perpetration of the worst crime against humanity on European soil since the end of the Second World War – a horrendous failure of European politics and the United Nations.
More than 100.000 people lost their lives during the Bosnian War. Tens of thousands of girls and women were systematically raped and sexually assaulted.
25 years after the Dayton agreement, hatred and nationalism remain prevalent and a shared historical narrative is lacking. To date, a majority of Bosnians identify according to ethnicity. To date, war criminals are still worshipped as heroes. To date, many Bosnian politicians continue to follow their war time strategic goal: the creation of allegedly ethnically homogenous regions.
25 years after Srebrenica, we want to remember the victims and listen to voices who advocate justice and reconciliation. Voices of people who have the courage to address brutal war crimes instead of denying they happened, who have the courage to indict war criminals instead of glorifying them. People who have the courage to raise their voices and not let hostility keep them quiet, who courageously risked their own lives so they could save the lives of others.
These people deserve to be recognised for what they did and do, they deserve our gratitude and our support. The parliamentary group of Alliance 90/The Greens in the German Bundestag recognizes the importance of remembrance, justice, and reconciliation as preconditions for ensuring that such war crimes and crimes against humanity are not forgotten and never happen again.
PROGRAM
17.00 Beginning of the event
Welcome remarks
Claudia Roth, Member of the German Bundestag
Vice President of the German Bundestag, Alliance 90/The Greens parliamentary group
Video message from Belgrad, Serbia
Nataša Kandić
Human rights activist and founder of Humanitarian Law Center (Serbia and Kosovo),
documenting the war crimes and crimes against humanity in former Yugoslavia.
Talk between
Serge Brammertz
Chief prosecutor for the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals,
2008 – 2017 chief prosecutor for the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia and
Margarete Bause, Member of the German Bundestag
Spokesperson for human rights and humanitarian aid, Alliance 90/The Greens
parliamentary group
Video message from Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Sabiha Husić
Human rights activist, Director of Medica Zenica, a women’s rights organisation
empowering survivors of wartime sexualised violence.
Reading
Saša Stanišić
Author, born in Višegrad, laureate of the German Book Award 2019
Talk between
Saša Stanišić and
Manuel Sarrazin, Member of the German Bundestag
Spokesman for Eastern European affairs, Alliance 90/The Greens parliamentary group
Video message from Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Štefica Galić
Human rights activist and journalist. Together with her husband she saved many
Bosniak lives during the Bosnian war.
Closing statement
Annalena Baerbock, Member of the German Bundestag
Alliance 90/The Greens parliamentary group
18.30 End of the event
The event takes place online, a registration beforehand is not required. Participation is possible here: www.gruene-bundestag.de
Subtitles, Translation, Reading, first part, „Herkunft“, chapter „SPIEL, ICH und KRIEG, 1991“: © of the original edition 2019 by Luchterhand Literaturverlag, a division of Verlagsgruppe Random
House GmbH, Munich, Germany
Translated into English by Damion Searls
© of the English translation by Jonathan Cape, a division of Penguin Random House, London, UK Subtitles, Translation, Reading, second part, „Wie der Soldat das Grammophon reparierte“,
chapter „Hallo. Wer? Aleksandar! So was, woher rufst du an? Nicht schlecht! Beschissen, und selbst?“:
© of the original edition 2006 by Luchterhand Literaturverlag, a division of Verlagsgruppe
Random House GmbH, Munich, Germany
Translated into English by Anthea Bell
© of the English translation by Pushkin Press, London, UK