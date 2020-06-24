photo šg

The parliamentary group of Alliance 90/The Greens in the German Bundestag will organize Digital commemoration event “Srebrenica: 25 years on – Remembrance. Justice. Reconciliation.“ will be broadcasted on July 6, 2020 from 5pm to 6.30 pm CEST, www.gruene-bundestag.de

July 11, 2020 will mark the 25th anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide. In July 1995 Bosnian Serb troops captured the city, killing more than 8.000 Bosniak men and boys. To date, not all mass graves could be located. The world turned a blind eye to the perpetration of the worst crime against humanity on European soil since the end of the Second World War – a horrendous failure of European politics and the United Nations.

More than 100.000 people lost their lives during the Bosnian War. Tens of thousands of girls and women were systematically raped and sexually assaulted.

25 years after the Dayton agreement, hatred and nationalism remain prevalent and a shared historical narrative is lacking. To date, a majority of Bosnians identify according to ethnicity. To date, war criminals are still worshipped as heroes. To date, many Bosnian politicians continue to follow their war time strategic goal: the creation of allegedly ethnically homogenous regions.

25 years after Srebrenica, we want to remember the victims and listen to voices who advocate justice and reconciliation. Voices of people who have the courage to address brutal war crimes instead of denying they happened, who have the courage to indict war criminals instead of glorifying them. People who have the courage to raise their voices and not let hostility keep them quiet, who courageously risked their own lives so they could save the lives of others.

These people deserve to be recognised for what they did and do, they deserve our gratitude and our support. The parliamentary group of Alliance 90/The Greens in the German Bundestag recognizes the importance of remembrance, justice, and reconciliation as preconditions for ensuring that such war crimes and crimes against humanity are not forgotten and never happen again.

PROGRAM

17.00 Beginning of the event

Welcome remarks

Claudia Roth, Member of the German Bundestag

Vice President of the German Bundestag, Alliance 90/The Greens parliamentary group

Video message from Belgrad, Serbia

Nataša Kandić

Human rights activist and founder of Humanitarian Law Center (Serbia and Kosovo),

documenting the war crimes and crimes against humanity in former Yugoslavia.

Talk between

Serge Brammertz

Chief prosecutor for the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals,

2008 – 2017 chief prosecutor for the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia and

Margarete Bause, Member of the German Bundestag

Spokesperson for human rights and humanitarian aid, Alliance 90/The Greens

parliamentary group

Video message from Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Sabiha Husić

Human rights activist, Director of Medica Zenica, a women’s rights organisation

empowering survivors of wartime sexualised violence.

Reading

Saša Stanišić

Author, born in Višegrad, laureate of the German Book Award 2019

Talk between

Saša Stanišić and

Manuel Sarrazin, Member of the German Bundestag

Spokesman for Eastern European affairs, Alliance 90/The Greens parliamentary group

Video message from Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Štefica Galić

Human rights activist and journalist. Together with her husband she saved many

Bosniak lives during the Bosnian war.

Closing statement

Annalena Baerbock, Member of the German Bundestag

Alliance 90/The Greens parliamentary group

18.30 End of the event

The event takes place online, a registration beforehand is not required. Participation is possible here: www.gruene-bundestag.de

Subtitles, Translation, Reading, first part, „Herkunft“, chapter „SPIEL, ICH und KRIEG, 1991“: © of the original edition 2019 by Luchterhand Literaturverlag, a division of Verlagsgruppe Random

House GmbH, Munich, Germany

Translated into English by Damion Searls

© of the English translation by Jonathan Cape, a division of Penguin Random House, London, UK Subtitles, Translation, Reading, second part, „Wie der Soldat das Grammophon reparierte“,

chapter „Hallo. Wer? Aleksandar! So was, woher rufst du an? Nicht schlecht! Beschissen, und selbst?“:

© of the original edition 2006 by Luchterhand Literaturverlag, a division of Verlagsgruppe

Random House GmbH, Munich, Germany

Translated into English by Anthea Bell

© of the English translation by Pushkin Press, London, UK