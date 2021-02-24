Memory cultures
Why Do People Participate in Genocide?
Ilustration: Šukrija Meholjić
Why do people participate in genocide? What motivates the individuals to become perpetrators?
In this episode, we’re talking about the genocide, its perpetration, transitional justice and memory in Cambodia with Timothy Williams.
He has just published book The Complexity of Evil: Perpetration and Genocide that introduces a model for understanding the conditions that lead to perpetration, focusing on low-level perpetrators – the individuals who actually implemented genocide.
