Memory cultures

Why Do People Participate in Genocide?

Ognjen Piljić
Autor 24.2.2021. u 10:45

Povezani članci

Why Do People Participate in Genocide?

Ilustration: Šukrija Meholjić

Why do people participate in genocide? What motivates the individuals to become perpetrators?

In this episode, we’re talking about the genocide, its perpetration, transitional justice and memory in Cambodia with Timothy Williams.

He has just published book The Complexity of Evil: Perpetration and Genocide that introduces a model for understanding the conditions that lead to perpetration, focusing on low-level perpetrators – the individuals who actually implemented genocide.

Why Do People Participate in Genocide?

 

Tagovi:
Ognjen Piljić
Autor 24.2.2021. u 10:45

Tacno.net Aplikacija

Aplikacija

Izbor urednice

Najčitanije

Feljton

Dosje

Graditelji mira

Više od sporta

Riječ mladih

Dječji kutak

Grad

Budimo humani