Ovo su najdruštvenije pasmine mačaka
Foto: Instagram
Svaka mačka je posebna, ali one narančaste boje smatraju se najdruštvenijima. Iako je to nemoguće dokazati, istraživači pasmina mačaka ove boje primijetili su određene osobine ponašanja.
Konkretno, studija iz Kopenhagena provedena 1995. godine utvrdila je da su mačke narančaste boje češće u ruralnim sredinama, da češće prilaze ljudima, kao i da su sklone riziku i vjerojatnije je da će smrtno stradati.
Iako svoje otkriće nisu mogli objasniti, znanstvenici vjeruju da gen koji daje krznu narančastu boju ima utjecaj na instinktivne navike mačaka.
Evo nekoliko pasmina mačaka koje se smatraju najdruštvenijima, neovisno o boji njihove dlake.
1. Egzotična kratkodlaka mačka
2. Škotski fold
3. Ragdoll
4. Abesinska mačka
5. Ruska plava mačka
6. Tonkinška mačka
7. Sveta Birma
8. Burmanska mačka
9. Sijamska mačka
10. Somalijska mačka
