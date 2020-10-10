Ovo su najdruštvenije pasmine mačaka

View this post on Instagram

Did you know that most people only read the first few sentences of a photo caption before determining whether it is the type of content they are hungry to consume while spending their hard earned free time on social media? 🤔 An adorable picture helps to grab attention, but the caption is really what makes or breaks my connection with each and every one of YOU…the chosen ones who do more than just double click the photo and move on to the next beautiful cat in the lineup. 😹 If you made it this far, the rest of this post is going to be a real treat. 💃 I've kept it a great secret but yours truly, Dad 1 AND DAD 2 are going to be interviewed by some amazing people and will be on a panel with famous cats that a lot of you already follow and we're doing it all as part of @Basepaws first big Cat Behavior Summit 😁 The panel is about Dating a Cat Purrson and frankly, both of my dads have some experience with that…they've been together for 15 years and still haven't gotten around to getting married! (I think they were waiting for the perfect flower girl and HERE I AM) 🤣 It's moderated by Leigh D'Angelo (@leigh.dangelo) and will also feature the ultra famous Nathan the Cat Lady @nathanthecatlady (not Dad 1 who is coincidentally also a Nathan and a cat lady 😅) and some FABULOUS catfluencers including Mick & Klaus @theklauscat and @cappy_bear from Instacat and Max & Coconut Shramp from Tik Tok! (Dad 1 is too old to figure out how to make me famous there, sorry!) 🤪 ⁠ ⁠ ❣️Wanna know something even more exciting? I'm giving away three free tickets to YOU (and if you're reading this on Facebook, come on over to Instagram to participate!). 😍 Here's how you win:⁠ ⁠ 1) Caption this photo in the comments⁠ 2) Vote on the captions (get your friends to help if you need, this summit is gonna be great) 3) The top three after about 24 hours will be offered free tickets care of your bff Teeny Dina aka Dina Bear aka DJ Half Court Violation aka Silverlocks and the Two Bears⁠ ⁠ Now get to it! Make fun of me, make fun of Dad 1 (but leave Dad 2 alone, he's a very kind and sweet man), and win yourself entry to this awesome event! <3 – Dinaboo